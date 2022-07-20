Russia's approach towards Türkiye's mediation on getting Ukrainian grain out of Black Sea ports has been "positive", according to the Turkish president.

"The approach of the Russian delegation in the last Istanbul meetings was very positive. The outcome of the talks will have a positive impact on the whole world," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Erdogan's remarks came in a brief statement with Putin for the media before their one-on-one meeting ahead of the 7th trilateral summit meeting in Astana format.

The summit meeting was later hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the fight against terror groups, particularly the PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG/PKK and Daesh.

The Turkish president said he believes that the talks will be "fruitful".

'Good sign'