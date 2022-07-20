Wednesday, July 20, 2022

CIA: Around 15,000 Russian forces killed in Ukraine

The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns has said, cautioning that Kiev has endured significant casualties as well.

"The latest estimates from the US intelligence community would be something in the vicinity of 15,000 (Russian forces) killed and maybe three times that wounded. So a quite significant set of losses," Burns said at the Aspen security forum in Colorado.

"And, the Ukrainians have suffered as well — probably a little less than that. But, you know, significant casualties."

Russia 'won't supply' oil if price is capped below production cost

Russia will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production, Interfax news agency has quoted Deputy Prime Minister AlexanderNovak as telling Russian television.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing for a cap to make it harder for Moscow to fund its attacks in Ukraine. Officials say the goal is to set the price at a level that covers the marginal cost of production so Moscow is incentivised to continue exporting oil.

Brazil, China, India and some African and Middle Eastern countries have increased energy imports from Russia, which sells at deep discounts to global benchmarks because many European refiners have stopped buying Russian oil.

US to send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

The United States will provide four more precision rocket systems to Ukraine to help it battle Russia's offensive, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

Washington will send "four more Himars advanced rocket systems for a total of 16. The Ukrainians have made excellent use of Himars, and you can see the impact on the battlefield ," Austin told journalists at the Pentagon.

His Ukrainian counterpart had asked the day before for Washington to send more M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) saying Kiev's forces have used them to destroy some 30 Russian command stations and ammunition depots so far.

Western lenders give Ukraine more time on debt

A group of Western countries have given their green light to allow Ukraine to postpone interest payments on its debt and called on other countries to do so.

"In these exceptional circumstances, and acknowledging Ukraine's exemplary track record of honouring debt service to date, the members of the Group of creditors of Ukraine support this" request to postpone interest payments, they said in a statement.

The group, which includes Britain, France, Germany, Japan and the United States, called on other countries which have lent money to Ukraine to join in the effort, as well as holders of Ukraine's bonds. The delay in payments from August through at least the end of 2023 was accorded at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Russian official says Ukraine shelled border villages, killing one

The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region has said that Ukraine had shelled two Russian villages near the border, killing a local resident.

"According to preliminary reports, five shells landed. In Nekhoteevka, four houses were damaged, roofing, windows, a fence and a village clubhouse were hit," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a local man was killed.

Lavrov says Russia's objectives in Ukraine now go beyond Donbass

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the geographical objectives of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine are no longer limited to the eastern Donbass region but include a number of other territories, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti has reported.

Lavrov added that Russia's objectives will expand still further if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kiev, the agency said.

After being beaten back in an initial attempt to take the capital Kiev, Russia's defence ministry said on March 25 that the first phase of the special operation was complete and it would now focus on "achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass".

Russia: Destroyed US-made anti ship missile launcher in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry has said that a US-made Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher had been destroyed in Ukraine's Odessa region.

Ukraine began receiving the Harpoon missiles from Denmark in May as part of wider Western arms shipments to Kiev. Reuters could not immediately confirm the strike.

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff

The European Union’s head office has proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months to ensure that any full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries next winter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has played hot and cold in recent days with his threats to cut off gas deliveries to the bloc of 27 members, but Brussels is asking EU countries to prepare for the worst.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial major cutoff of Russian gas or total cutoff of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.