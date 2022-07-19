WORLD
3 MIN READ
Leaders of Türkiye, Russia, Iran vow to oppose terrorist presence in Syria
Erdogan, Putin, Raisi pledge to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of war-torn Syria, according to a trilateral statement.
Leaders of Türkiye, Russia, Iran vow to oppose terrorist presence in Syria
Türkiye, Iran and Russia held the seventh Astana format summit for Syria in Tehran, and the next summit will be held in Russia.
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 19, 2022

Leaders of Türkiye, Russia and Iran have condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates in various parts of Syria, rejecting in their trilateral statement "all attempts to create new realities on the ground."

Tuesday's statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi met in Iran's capital Tehran for the seventh summit in the Astana format to discuss Syria, the fight against terrorists, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh, the humanitarian situation and the voluntary return of the Syrian refugees to their homes.

They also "expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria," while they also "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground ... including illegitimate self-rule initiatives" in the war-torn Arab country.

The trilateral statement came shortly after Erdogan urged Russia and Iran to back his efforts to combat terrorism in Syria, vowing to root out the terrorist organisations that threaten Türkiye's security.

Underlining the grave humanitarian situation in Syria, the leaders rejected the unilateral sanctions and "any discriminatory measures through waivers for certain regions which could lead to this country's [Syria] disintegration by assisting separatist agendas."

The US has issued waivers to the territories controlled by YPG, a Syrian affiliate of PKK, the internationally recognised terror group.

The statement said the leaders expressed their determination to stand against "separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and threatening the national security of neighbouring countries," including through cross-border attacks and infiltrations.

READ MORE:Türkiye determined to eradicate terror groups in Syria: Erdogan

RECOMMENDED

Idlib de-escalation area 

All sides reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and stressed that it is necessary to maintain calm on the ground with all agreements on Idlib fully implemented.

They agreed to make further efforts to ensure sustainable normalisation of the situation in and around the Idlib de-escalation area, including the humanitarian situation, according to the statement. 

The leaders said there could be "no military solution to the Syrian conflict" and that "it could only be resolved through the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

The presidents agreed to hold the next trilateral summit in Russia at the invitation of Putin.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Iran need to fight against terror groups in solidarity: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents