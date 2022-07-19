Ankara and Tehran need to continue fight against terrorist organisations in solidarity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"PJAK, PKK, PYD, YPG, and FETO terrorist organisations are troublemakers both for Türkiye and Iran. We need to continue the fight against them in solidarity.

"As you know, we have now included them in the NATO records. They are troublemakers that disturb the peace in whatever country they are in. Therefore, we need to continue our struggle against them in solidarity," Erdogan said during a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in the capital Tehran.

For his part, Iranian President Raisi touched on the issue of terrorism, saying "if one organisation opposed a threat to security of our borders and lives of our people, then it means they are terrorists."

"Double standards implemented by the West and discrimination between different terrorist organisations is a topic rejected by Iran," he added.

The two leaders co-chaired the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council to enhance bilateral cooperation, and signed a total of eight agreements in the areas of trade, social security, and sports.

On bilateral trade, Erdogan noted that the two countries "faced a serious setback due to the Covid-19 outbreak," with the current trade level standing at $7.5 billion. He said he believed that the countries will increase the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion again.

"It is possible to accelerate this process with the steps that we will take in the defence industry. This can be accelerated with the steps to be taken in both oil and natural gas fields," he added.

