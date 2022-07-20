Every year the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) celebrates July 20 as its Peace and Freedom Day.

It is the day when Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation, a large-scale military intervention to protect Turkish Cypriots from violence that struck the island in 1974.

Wednesday marks the 48th anniversary of the operation that saved the Turkish Cypriots from mass-extermination and prevented the annexation of Cyprus to Greece, maintaining the bi-communal independence of the island.

The Republic of Cyprus was founded on August 16, 1960, on the basis of two equal communities.

Both Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots welcomed the republic from the very first day, but when Greek Cypriot President Archbishop Makarios said the republic was just a step in the direction of Enosis (union with Greece), things went in the wrong direction.

Greek Cypriots launched the Akritas Plan on December 21, 1963 that sought to eradicate Turkish Cypriots and gain control of the whole island within 48 hours, but Turkish Cypriots resisted the persecution.

Türkiye, a guarantor country, urged the UN and the international community to take action for 11 years, but to no avail. The Greek Cypriots launched Ifestos plan "aimed at committing second genocide" on July 15, 1974.

On July 15, 1974, the Greek junta removed Makarios from power following a coup and Türkiye started negotiations with Greece and the UK.

As negotiations did not bear any fruit, Türkiye stepped on the island early July 20 and called for re-establishment of the constitutional order.

"If the operation had not been held, Turkish Cypriots would have been slaughtered," Yilmaz Bora, a 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation veteran, told Anadolu Agency.

"We are confident that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [TRNC] will live, thanks to the support of our motherland forever."

Forty years on, the TRNC leadership realised the international community is deliberately not recognising their state and keeping their fate in limbo.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said the TRNC has lost faith in the one-state solution as Greek Cypriots refuse to treat the Turkish Cypriots as equal partners.

“We tried partnership. It didn't work. Why? Because Greek Cypriots could not accept the idea that Turkish Cypriots were their equals,” he said.