At least 22 people have been killed and 33 injured in southern Egypt when the bus they were travelling in smashed into a parked truck.

The bus carrying around 45 passengers crashed into the stationary truck early on Tuesday near the village of al Barsha, some 300 kilometres south of the capital Cairo in Minya governorate.

"The truck was parked on the side of the road to change a tyre when it was hit from behind by the bus travelling from Sohag governorate to Cairo," a statement from the governorate said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.

Footage from the scene posted by local authorities showed a bus with heavy damage in the front half apparently from the crash with the back of the truck.

