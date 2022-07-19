Türkiye's process to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States continues despite a recent US House legislation.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made the announcement on Monday following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We continue our negotiations with logical parameters in the talks between military delegations," said Akar, adding that Türkiye "openly expresses our views in all our meetings."

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a legislation that would create a new hurdle for US President Joe Biden’s plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The amendment put forward by New Jersey lawmaker Frank Pallone passed 244-179.

It prohibits the sale or transfer of F-16s and modernisation kits to Ankara unless the president certifies the transfer is in the US's national interests.

"Türkiye is a strong state. There should be no such conditions like 'I will give you this, but you will not do that'," said Akar.

"The process continues. We will continue our work in military, political and diplomatic terms. Our hope is that common sense prevails and reasonable and logical solutions emerge," he added.

