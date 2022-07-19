Thirteen inmates have been killed and two others wounded in yet another bloody fight in a notorious Ecuadoran prison, law enforcement officials said.

"Unfortunately, central command reports 13 (inmates) dead and two injured," the South American country's prison authority (SNAI) said on Twitter on Monday.

The incident took place at the same Bellavista prison in the town of Santo Domingo de los Colorados, about 80 kilometres from Quito, where 44 inmates were killed in a bloody brawl in May.

Prison officials, aided by the military and the police, were able to regain control of the facility, SNAI said.

Some 220 inmates escaped from the prison during the May riot, but most of them have been recaptured.

