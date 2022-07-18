“I did say, and I say again, you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist,” US President Joe Biden said during his recent visit to Tel Aviv, driving home the centrality of Israel in American diplomacy in the Middle East.

Two days later, at Bethlehem, Biden appeared to be speaking for the long-suffering Palestinians as he made a case for the “two-nation” theory but acknowledged that an independent state was just a dream at this moment. The hopelessness in his speech was unmistakable.

The irony could not have been lost on the Palestinian people.

But Biden’s statements should not come as a surprise. In fact, he has only extended the same line of thought and action as many of his predecessors. No amount of sugar-coating can hide the fact that as far as the US, Israel, and Palestine go, protecting the interests of the Zionist state will always be a priority for Washington.

The United States, which was the first state to recognise the state of Israel in 1948, took over the protectorate of Israel after the British mandate. Israel’s victory in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and its political empowerment in the aftermath of the war also changed the American diaspora. The 1967 war pushed much of the American public away from the left-leaning discourse on the Israel-Palestine conflict and towards the far-right, which endorsed Israel's iron-fisted approach toward Palestinians.

With the defeat of Egypt, Israel became more important to the US, even if it meant prolonging the suffering of Palestine, which is now in the 57th year of its existence in shackles and slavery.

Arrival speech

Biden embarked on his three-day visit to the Middle East from Israel. Speaking at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport ceremony, Biden mentioned President Richard Nixon's first visit to Israel in 1974, a reference to the age-old ties between Washington and Tel Aviv.

Later, when the US President spoke about his first visit to Israel as a Senator just before the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, his aim was to remind the world that the US would stand by Israel even in the event of military aggression by Tel Aviv.

The Zionist reference by Catholic Biden, the high point of his speech, also showed how similar is his thinking and policy to his immediate predecessor Donald Trump. This is despite Biden’s persistent efforts—and a general perception—to show that he is the opposite of Trump.

Civil religion, the political religion of the US, has always led US presidents to be at Israel’s elbow regardless of their beliefs.

There are Evangelicals—who are called American Christian Zionists—presidents like Harry S. Truman, who proclaimed himself King Cyrus, who had a very clear stance on giving “the promised land” to the Jews. On the other hand, there are also non-Evangelical presidents in American political history. This is exactly why Biden referred to Richard Nixon. Because Nixon (1969-1974), who broke with Orthodox Christianity, was one of the presidents who submitted to Evangelicals’ and Israeli Jews’ demands to avoid drawing adverse reactions. President Clinton and President Obama were in a similar situation, as was Nixon.

Growing out of Puritanism at the founding period of the US, this civil religion has a special bond with Israel. So much so that, for Pilgrims and Puritans alike, the story of “Exodus” from religious oppression in Europe to the “Promised Land” identifies with Israel.