The Dutch central bank (DNB) has said it has fined Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, more than three million dollars for breaking Dutch law on registering its activities.

"On April 25, the Dutch central bank imposed an administrative fine of $3,376,000 on Binance Holdings Ltd," the DNB said on Monday.

"The fine was imposed because Binance offered crypto services in the Netherlands without registering them with the DNB as is legally required," it said.

Binance has since lodged a request to be registered and appealed against the fine, the DNB said.

Companies that offer cryptocurrency services in the Netherlands are obliged to register their activities under a law designed to prevent money laundering and financing terrorism.

A largely unregulated corner of the economy

"If there wasn't this obligation to register, it would be more difficult to control the risk of criminal financial movements," the bank said.

It described Binance's "infringements" of the law as "very serious".