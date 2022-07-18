Researchers at the European Commission have warned that nearly half of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought, as southwest Europe wilted under a punishing heatwave.

In a report for July, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre said on Monday that 46 percent of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level drought, with 11 percent at an alert level, with crops already suffering from the lack of water.

Italy was the hardest hit, with the Po River basin in the north of the country facing the highest level possible of drought severity, the EU said.

'Very critical situation'