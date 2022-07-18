The caste systems of South Asia affect not only the region itself, but also South Asian communities around the world. The most dominant of these systems is that belonging to Hinduism, which was initiated in India around 3,000 years ago.

Since then, it has been adopted in different forms — but with similar functions — by many Sikhs and some Muslims of South Asia.

The Hindu caste system places adherents of the faith into a social hierarchy consisting of four categories that determine what jobs they can perform and what their social status is. There is no prospect of social mobility.

Brahmins - Priests

Kshatriyas - Warriors

Vaishyas - Merchants & landowners

Shudras - Peasants & servants

Below this four-tier hierarchy is a group considered outcasts: Dalits. They are shunned from mainstream society and expected to work as manual scavengers. Many live under harsh conditions in the poorest parts of India and are deemed ‘untouchable’ by so-called ‘higher’ castes.

While caste discrimination was officially declared illegal in India in 1948, its practice persists to this day, frequently resulting in brutal violence, including the rape and murder of people considered ‘lower caste.’

Caste-based discrimination also haunts the UK, affecting major institutions such as the National Health Service and the army.

“There was a really offensive leaflet in the chaplaincy section of a large NHS Hospital Trust last year. The leaflet described how to treat a Hindu patient. It basically said an “untouchable’ or a menstruating woman should not touch a Brahmin. Can you imagine? What if you’ve got a nurse or doctor who is menstruating touching a patient? It’s that extreme,” explains Santosh Dass, Spokesperson of the Anti-Caste Discrimination Alliance.

The matrimonial website Shaadi.com was recently exposed for creating algorithms that prevented members of certain castes in the UK from being introduced to others.

Hari, a Nepali living in London who is considered a Dalit, or ‘untouchable,’ says caste prejudice and discrimination is often subtle.

“It’s people not wanting to give a room for rent. They tell your caste by your surname. You also see when you are amongst ‘higher castes’ they have certain facial expressions as they assume your caste. They talk to you rudely.”

Many Nepalis serve in the British Army as part of the Brigade of Gurkhas. Hari says many of his friends have been refused positions based on their caste. The British Ministry of Defence says it doesn’t consider caste a criterion for recruitment, but many claim it remains a barrier. When Dalits are recruited they often face segregated living quarters.

Legislation