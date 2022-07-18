At least 30 political activists in Thailand have been hacked using Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group's surveillance spyware Pegasus.

Thai human rights group iLaw, in its report on Monday, said 24 political activists, three academics and three members of civil society groups were targeted between October 2020 and November 2021.

The probe by iLaw, Southeast Asian internet watchdog Digital Reach and Toronto-based Citizen Lab, followed a mass alert from Apple in November.

The alert informed thousands of iPhone users, including in Thailand, that they were targets of "state-sponsored attackers".

Yingcheep Atchanont, programme manager at iLaw, was among those hacked and said his group would investigate further, and pursue legal action once it becomes clear who in Thailand was operating Pegasus.

"NSO has said that they only sell the software to governments and that all the victims here are Thai government critics, so they benefited the most," he said.

NSO Group and a spokesperson for Thailand's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

