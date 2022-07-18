South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has begun a meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, carrying a message of reconciliation in hopes that the neighbours can repair strained ties.

Park bumped elbows at the meeting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday during his first trip to the Japanese capital since South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul before flying to Tokyo, Park described his trip as "very meaningful", adding that he would tell the Japanese side that Yoon had a strong will to improve South Korea-Japan relations.

South Korean officials hope the high-level visit will launch talks to secure a breakthrough in the disputes, despite concerns that the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could change Japan's policy priorities.

The trip aims at "turning on the tap" for serious talks on issues about forced labour, which stalled under Yoon's predecessor, a senior official handling Japan policy said last week.

