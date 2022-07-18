A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida is set to go on trial, with jurors expected to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence.

The trial is set to begin on Monday to determine Nikoas Cruz's sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.

Cruz took an AR-15 assault rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018 and killed 17 students and staff members.

He has already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those wounded during the massacre.

Cruz — who was 19 at the time — had bought the weapon he used in the 2018 attack legally, despite having a documented history of mental health problems.

Expelled from school for disciplinary reasons, Cruz was known to be fixated on firearms — and had reportedly been identified as a potential threat to his classmates.

On the day of the attack he arrived at the school in an Uber, began shooting at students and staff, and fled nine minutes later, leaving behind a scene of carnage. He was arrested nearby shortly afterward.

Footage recovered from his phone showed he had filmed his plans to attack his former school, saying his goal was to kill "at least 20 people."

