India's parliament has begun voting for a new president, with a female politician from one of the country's tribal communities the favourite for the post.

If elected following votes from Monday's election, Draupadi Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, will become the first tribal president and the second-ever female president of India.

The election of Murmu is a formality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favoured candidate.

Murmu’s main opponent is a former BJP rebel, a candidate put up by a divided opposition.

Yashwant Sinha, 84, was finance minister during the previous BJP government from 1998 to 2002. He quit the party following a divergence with Modi on economic issues in 2018.

The winner will replace Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from the Dalit community, which is at the lowest end of the complex hierarchy of caste in Hinduism.

Kovind, 76, is also a longtime associate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or National Volunteer Corps, a Hindu nationalist group that has long been accused of stoking religious hatred against Muslims.

