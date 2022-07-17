Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country's security service (the SBU) and its prosecutor general, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.

"Today, I made the decision of relieving of their duties the prosecutor general and the head of Ukraine's security service," Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation on Sunday.

He said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated.

"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders," he said.

Dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has been replaced with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko.

Ivan Bakanov, sacked head of the SBU, was a long-time friend of Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian news agencies.

READ MORE:No joint communique as Ukraine casts shadow on G20 finance talks