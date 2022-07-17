Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country's economic crisis continues.

The campaign to oust ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, organised mainly through posts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, drew people from across Sri Lanka's often unbridgeable ethnic divides.

United by economic hardships, minority Tamils and Muslims joined the majority Sinhalese to demand the ouster of the once-powerful Rajapaksa clan.

It began as a two-day protest on April 9, when tens of thousands of people set up camp in front of Rajapaksa's office – a crowd so much larger than the organisers' expectations that they decided to stay on.

Under Sri Lanka's constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was automatically installed as acting president following Rajapaksa's resignation, and is now the leading candidate to succeed him permanently in a parliamentary vote next week.

But the veteran politician is despised by the protesters as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan, four brothers who have dominated the island's politics for years.

Social media activist and protest campaign supporter Prasad Welikumbura said Wickremesinghe too should go.

"Its been 100 days since it started," Welikumbura said on Twitter.

"But, its still far from any concrete change in the system. #GoHomeRanil, #NotMyPresident."

