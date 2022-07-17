A passenger plane of India's Indigo airlines has been diverted to the Pakistani city of Karachi due to a "technical defect".

Sunday's flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad, according to local news agencies.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," Reuters local TV partner ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

This is the second such case this month, in which an Indian passenger flight was diverted to Pakistan.