Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said on Saturday as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an impasse.

Others blacklisted by Iran's Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) included Republican former president Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.

The sanctions, issued against dozens of Americans in the past on various grounds, let Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran.

The steps, announced as Democratic US President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to the Middle East, appear largely symbolic given the likely absence of such assets.

Giuliani, Pompeo and Bolton, all Republicans, have been widely reported to have taken part in MEK events and voiced support for the group. Both Pompeo and Bolton served under Trump.

Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans in January and another 24 in April.

READ MORE:US-Israel diverge on tackling Iran’s nuclear programme

'Iranophobia'

Separately, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the United States of using "Iranophobia" to create regional tension during President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, Iranian state media reported.