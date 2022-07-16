Chad rebels have said they would suspend their participation in talks with the government, a move that raises doubt about their involvement in a national dialogue in August that is meant to be a precursor to long-awaited elections.

The peace-building talks in Qatar with Chad's transitional military authorities were meant to ease tensions after interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power following his father's death last year.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the rebel groups accused the representatives of the interim government of creating a "bad atmosphere" at talks and announcing the August 20 national dialogue without any consultation.

"We note with regret that the negotiations are not making any headway," it said.

The Chadian authorities on Thursday announced the date of the national dialogue, which Deby has presented as the first step towards planning a vote.

It would, in theory, include the armed groups but the conditions for their participation have not yet been agreed on.

