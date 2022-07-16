The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have met in Georgia for peace talks between the two South Caucasus countries.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, along with his delegation, met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi on Saturday, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top officials from Azerbaijan and Armenia also held meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Darchiashvili welcomed the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in a bilateral format, the statement said.

According to the statement, Georgia expressed hope for peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus and stable development of the region.

Georgia reiterates “its commitment to contribute, through joint efforts, to peace and stability in the region”, the statement added.

