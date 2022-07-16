Gang violence has killed or injured at least 234 people from July 8-12 in Haiti's Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighbourhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations.

"Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence," UN human rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said on Saturday.

"We are deeply concerned by the worsening of violence in Port-au-Prince and the rise in human rights abuses committed by heavily armed gangs against the local population," Laurence said.

"We urge the authorities to ensure that all human rights are protected and placed at the front and centre of their responses to the crisis."

For the six months from January to June, the UN human rights office put the death toll at 934, with 684 more people wounded. A total of 680 kidnappings also occurred during that period, it said.

Deadly unrest

The recent unrest erupted between two rival factions. The city's ill-equipped and understaffed police failed to intervene, trapping residents in their homes, unable to go out for even food and water.