President Joe Biden has said that the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East, as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile part of the world and boost the global flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden said in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. "We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.”

His remarks, delivered at the Gulf Cooperation Council on the final leg of a Middle East tour, came amid concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The summit brought together the six members of the Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Although US forces remain deployed at bases throughout the Middle East, Biden suggested he was turning a page after the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’m proud to be able to say that the era of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not under way,” said Biden, who also announced $1 billion in aid to alleviate hunger in the region.

Crucial visit to Middle East

Saudi Prince Mohammed hoped the summit would “establish a new era of joint cooperation to deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and the United States of America, to serve our common interests and enhance security and development in this vital region for the whole world”.