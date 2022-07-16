Wildfires spread further in southwest France, with nearly 10,000 hectares on fire in the Gironde region.

More than 12,200 people had been evacuated from the area and more than 1,000 firefighters were trying to bring the fires under control, the regional authorities of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde said in a statement on Saturday.

"Given the weather conditions and the important risks of fires starting, the authorities have temporarily blocked access to the forested area for professional and leisure activities," the statement said.

Wildfires have raged through France over the last few weeks, as well as in other European countries like Portugal and Spain, as temperatures have soared.