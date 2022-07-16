At least 31 people have been killed in clashes this week between two tribes in Sudan's Blue Nile state bordering Ethiopia.

Security services said on Saturday that another 39 people had been wounded and 16 shops torched during the violence, which erupted on Monday over a land dispute between the Berti and Hawsa tribes.

Soldiers were deployed and a night curfew was imposed on Saturday, a day after Blue Nile governor Ahmed al-Omda issued an order prohibiting any gatherings or marches for one month.

An urgent appeal for blood donations was launched by hospitals for the treatment of casualties from the unrest, according to medical sources.

Violation of lands