Saturday, July 16, 2022

Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine

Russia has stepped up its onslaught against Ukraine, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country.

At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours, a regional police chief said on Saturday.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said that the rockets were likely fired from Russian territory. Chuhuiv lies some 120 kilometres from the border.

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian factory producing missile parts

Russian armed forces destroyed a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that produced parts for Tochka-U ballistic missiles, the Russian defence ministry has said in a statement.

Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian airplanes and two helicopters, the ministry said on Saturday.

US: Russia been to Iran twice in last month to assess drones

Russian officials have recently visited Iran twice to assess combat drones, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, as Moscow looks to bolster its arsenal for its offensive in Ukraine.

Iran's military hosted two showcases for Russian delegations at the Kashan airfield, on June 8 and again on July 5, Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday.

Satellite imagery released by the White House shows Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones at or flying near the site.

Russia orders "units in all areas" to step up Ukraine operations

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said Shoigu "gave the necessary instructions to further increase the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kiev regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbass and other regions".

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town of Nikopol

Two people were killed in Nikopol when heavy Russian shelling hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people in the rubble, the emergency services said.

The regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russia fired 53 Grad rockets at the town.

US: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15, according to the White House.

The administration also released satellite imagery of Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones being displayed and in flight on the airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground.