Britain's weather forecaster has issued its first-ever red "Extreme Heat" warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures could reach record highs, triggering a "national emergency" alert level.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

The Met Office is now forecasting temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in Britain.

"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said on Thursday.

Gundersen is predicting a 50 percent chance temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius and 80 percent chance a new maximum temperature is reached.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," he said in a statement. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

Separately, Britain's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) raised the heat health warning to Level 4 for England for Monday and Tuesday.

READ MORE:'We do expect it to worsen': Fresh heatwave grips Western Europe