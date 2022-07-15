US President Joe Biden and caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid are in agreement that Iran’s nuclear programme must be stopped, but differ on how to go about it.

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday, the two leaders described Iran as a threat, pledging not to let the country acquire nuclear weapons. But where the two countries diverge is how to act on their pledges. While Israel wants the US to use force to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power, Washington believes diplomacy should be given a chance before resorting to a military solution.

Israel has in the past continued to carry out several covert sabotage and assassination operations inside Iran in an attempt to weaken the country’s nuclear goals.

In November 2020, for example, Iran’s most prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed after his convoy came under attack.

Two years earlier, in January 2018, some men broke into a storage facility in an industrial district some 30 km from Tehran and took away with them secret nuclear archives without leaving a trace.

While Iranian officials kept quiet about it during the time, former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu showcased those documents three months later in Tel Aviv, acknowledging it was an operation carried out by Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

Tel Aviv, a key ally of the US, considers Tehran to be its greatest enemy.

“They want to destroy the only Jewish state in the world. We will never let that happen,” Lapid said as he stood on the podium next to Biden during the presser.

“Words will not stop them, Mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them. The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear programme, the free world will use force.

“The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table.”