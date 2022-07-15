Palestinians require a political path towards peace with Israel, US President Joe Biden has said, embracing the idea of "two states for two peoples" while also acknowledging that the goal appears far off.

"There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot allow the hopelessness to steal away the future," Biden said in occupied West Bank on Friday.

“The Palestinian people are hurting now,” he said during a joint appearance in Bethlehem with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

“You can just feel it. Your grief and frustration. In the United States, we can feel it,” Biden, who announced $201 million for a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians refugees, added.

He, however, acknowledged "the goal of the two states seems so far away", with the peace process moribund since 2014.

“Even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on bringing the Palestinians and the Israelis, both sides, closer together,” Biden said.

He stressed that the "Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security”.

