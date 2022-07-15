Russia is drafting a new law to regulate Islamic banking in the country, a growing sector that could help state-run banks hit by Western sanctions to attract investors from Muslim-majority countries as well as cater to domestic customers.

The mass-circulated Russian daily Kommersant reported that the non-credit banking institutions would operate as financing partnership organisations (FPO) and offer Sharia-compliant financial products to their customers.

The report added that the FPOs would be under Russia’s Central Bank, which would maintain a register of all such companies and oversee their operations.

The head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, said that the draft law could be submitted to the Lower House by the end of the week for approval.

Islamic banks operate under religious and ethical guidelines and ban interest payments and monetary speculations. The global Islamic banking sector is growing at 14 percent annually and is estimated to be worth $1.99 trillion. It accounts for a six percent share in the non-Islamic global banking industry.

A trillion dollar sector

According to the draft legislation, such organisations can raise funds from individuals and legal entities and invest them in projects according to the norms of Islamic law on a partnership basis. The Bank of Russia, the publication said, is ready for innovation, but prefers to test the new system on a limited range of entities first.

According to the bill, Islamic laws prohibit lending money at interest, so banks and any other credit institutions with their standard products cannot provide this service.