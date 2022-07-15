Marking Türkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day, the first lady has vowed to "never forget" the valiant efforts of the Turkish people to thwart July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

"The pathway of millions, girding their hearts as shields, intersected that night with tanks,” Emine Erdogan wrote on Twitter on Friday, referring to elements of the military infiltrated by coup plotters. “Each of our citizens, young and old alike, men and women, became symbols of a fully united resurrection.”

Commemorating those killed during the failed coup attempt, Erdogan also conveyed gratitude to those injured that night.

She pledged to never forget the "nobility” of the people who beat back the putsch and to cherish their memory.

FETO led by its US-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.