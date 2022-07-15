The ultimate importance of July 15 is that it has become the symbol of the first and glorious resistance of our nation against the coups it has been subjected to throughout its history, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said marking the sixth anniversary of the Democracy and National Unity Day.

In a recorded speech released on Friday, President Erdogan said: "We have shown to allies and enemies that Türkiye can never be captured and that the Turkish nation can never be brought to its knees when it stands united and shoulder to shoulder against the junta."

"Such events take their place as harbingers of change and progress in the history of nations."

The President added, "from now on, the history of Türkiye will be analysed in two periods: before and after July 15th, proving the strength of our democracy and the power of our nation without any doubts."

“With the start of the coup, we mobilised all the legal and administrative power of our country to root out the traitors and the structure that produced them. We continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our country is not exposed to such a threat again.”

A blessed victory

Türkiye will keep alive the spirit that defeated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, added the president.

“We will keep the spirit of July 15 alive, and we will continue to work tirelessly for TÜRKİYE FOREVER,” Erdogan said earlier in a message for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

“On July 15, 2016, hearts pounding for TÜRKİYE FOREVER made history with an epic struggle against an invasion effort by the FETO Terrorist Organisation,” Erdogan noted.

He added: “As a state and a nation, we did not yield to the invaders with the glorious resistance we displayed, without giving up or faltering, and won yet another blessed victory.”