Marking Türkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day on the sixth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said the terrorist group’s main objective was to establish a "radical, fundamentalist regime loyal only to their ringleader, Fetullah Gulen."

"The plotters killed 251 innocent civilians and left thousands injured. On that night, the Turkish people defended democracy with their lives," Cavusoglu wrote in an op-ed for Ta Nea, a daily in neighbouring Greece, on Friday.

Cavusoglu said the Turkish people’s resilience in defending democracy that night "was something the conspirators failed to foresee."

"FETO-affiliated army units left their barracks to occupy key locations such as the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, and fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed strategic targets including the parliament, presidential compound, army and police headquarters," he said, stressing that six years ago on that night, thousands of Turkish people took to the streets "to stop this unprecedented, heinous coup attempt.”

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Threatening humanity

Urging the international community to stand in solidarity with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism, Cavusoglu stressed that "terrorism has no nationality, ethnicity, or religion."

"This menace threatens humanity as a whole. Therefore, the response to this threat must be united and determined," he said.

With FETO terrorists responsible for the "the loss of hundreds of lives as well as other grave crimes against the Turkish people … no state has the luxury to differentiate between terrorists, and no terrorist group can be classified as ‘useful’," he stressed.

'Democracy would not have existed in Türkiye'