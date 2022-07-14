China has asked the UN Security Council to vote on banning small arms to Haiti, sanctioning the Caribbean nation’s gang leaders and even supporting sending a regional police force to the violence-plagued island, diplomatic sources said.

The measures would come as part of plans to renew a UN political mission to Haiti which expires on Friday night.

Thursday's call comes as the impoverished country slides into chaos, with deadly gang violence soaring, fuel shortages and food prices climbing.

Haitian demonstrators on Thursday burned tires and blocked streets of the capital to protest ongoing fuel shortages even as the country's main fuel terminal renewed deliveries that had been suspended due to an outbreak of gang violence.

Gang violence has soared since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise, creating a political vacuum that criminal groups have taken advantage of to expand control over territory.

Gang wars have become more frequent, with activists in May saying one protracted confrontation killed nearly 150 people.

Dozens killed