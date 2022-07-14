North Macedonia has got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the country’s hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria.

“We want you in the EU,” von der Leyen said in the Macedonian language in a speech to North Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday.

Von der Leyen pledged her backing for a French proposal that will pave the way for accession talks for the tiny Balkan country and eliminate Bulgaria’s objections.

“Bilateral issues, such are history issues, are not conditions for accession," von der Leyen told North Macedonia’s parliament. “There can be no doubt that Macedonian is your language.”

She added the French “proposal also respects your national identity," and said it's time for North Macedonia to move forward.

The difficulty of selling the French compromise proposal was evident as thousands of protesters outside the parliament building, denouncing the proposal as a sellout. Even inside parliament, while most lawmakers stood respectfully and applauded von der Leyen, she was briefly interrupted by whistles and shouts.

Domestic objection

The proposal, announced by French President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO summit in Madrid last month, envisages concessions from both sides. The government in North Macedonia would commit to changing its constitution to recognise a Bulgarian minority, protect minority rights and banish hate speech, as Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, has demanded.

The ruling Social Democrats and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski are backing the proposal as a reasonable compromise. The government believes the deal doesn't endanger national interests or identity and unblocks the path for the country to join the EU.

“I said ‘yes’ because this European proposal is the best solution at the moment,” Kovacevski told lawmakers.

But the center-right main opposition party, the VMRO-DPMNE, as well as others, disagree, saying the deal favors Bulgarian demands that question North Macedonia’s history, language, identity, culture and heritage.

Lawmaker Dafina Stojanovska from VMRO-DPMNE angrily ripped up document’s papers and said “no document that you would sign will have legitimacy until it receives the most important seal, which is the seal of the people.”