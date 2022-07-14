Italy's President has rejected Prime Minister Mario Draghi's offer to step down amid a crisis sparked by the refusal of the 5-Star Movement to participate in a government confidence vote.

President Sergio Mattarella "did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement," the presidential palace said on Thursday.

Draghi could address parliament next week to see if he has the majority to stay on.

Though Draghi's government won Thursday's vote in the Senate on a relief bill to help Italians facing soaring energy costs, 5-Star senators were absent, raising the spectre of a snap general election.

"I want to announce that this evening I will hand in my resignation to the president," Draghi told his cabinet later in the day.

He said the conditions necessary to carry on with the coalition government — which includes parties from the right, the left, the centre and the populist 5-Star — were "no longer there" and the "pact of trust that the government is based on has gone".

Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023. If President Mattarella can’t come up with a solution so Draghi’s government can continue, he is expected to dissolve the legislature and call an early election, which could come as early as late September.

Political crisis