Abandoned rocket parts in space have a 10 percent chance of severely injuring or killing someone in the next decade, according to researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Incidents like what happened in May 2020 – when an 18-tonne piece of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket plummeted from orbit and its debris smashed into two villages in the Ivory Coast and damaged several buildings – might not be a rare occurrence in the coming future.

UBC researchers say governments will need to take collective action and mandate that rocket stages are guided safely back to Earth after their use, which could increase the costs of launches, but potentially save lives.

“Is it permissible to regard the loss of human life as just a cost of doing business, or is it something that we should seek to protect when we can? And that’s the crucial point here: we can protect against this risk,” says lead author Dr Michael Byers, professor in UBC’s department of political science in a news release.

When objects such as satellites are launched into space, they use rockets, parts of which are often left in orbit. If these leftover rocket stages have a low enough orbit, they can re-enter the atmosphere in an uncontrolled way. Most of the material will burn up in the atmosphere, but potentially lethal pieces can still hurtle toward the ground.

In the Nature Astronomystudy, researchers observed over 30 years of data from a public satellite catalogue and calculated the potential risk to human life over the next 10 years, given the corresponding rate of uncontrolled rocket body re-entries, their orbits, and human population data.

Using two different methods, they found that current practices have a six to 10 percent chance of one or more casualties over the next decade if each re-entry spreads dangerous debris over an area of 10 metres squared, on average.

While the calculations consider the probability of one or more casualties for people on the ground, Dr Byers says they do not consider worst-case scenarios, such as a piece of debris striking an airplane in flight.

Additionally, they found the Global South disproportionately bears the risk despite major space-faring nations being located in advanced economies, with rocket bodies being around three times more likely to land at the latitudes of Dhaka, Jakarta, and Lagos than those of New York, Moscow or Beijing. This is because of the distribution of orbits used when satellites are launched.