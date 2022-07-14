The United States will use "all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, President Joe Biden has pledged in a security declaration signed with Israel.

In the document inked by Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Thursday, the two countries "reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel's security".

It also commits Washington to "never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon".

The US "is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome", adds the statement, which is called "The Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration".

In the declaration, the "United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats".

The text was signed as Biden met with Israeli officials on the second day of his first Middle East tour as president. His delegation will fly onwards to Saudi Arabia, following talks on Friday with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

'Won't wait forever'

Later, a joint press conference with Lapid, Biden said the US will not wait indefinitely for Iran to meet terms set by Washington to revive a 2015 agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.