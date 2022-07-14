Some of them rushed out in their slippers, the red-and-blue rubber slide-ins any one of us wear on a given day. Some came out wearing fluffy pink sandals which we use to get comfortable in our homes as we stroll to the kitchen, pick up a soda and then lie on a couch in front of the television.

Maybe that’s what many of them were doing on the night of July 15, 2016, when the news flashed on the TV screens: soldiers had taken over key bridges and buildings. Tanks were rolling down the roads and jets flying low over Istanbul.

That night, tens of thousands of Turks came out to face-off a renegade band of soldiers to preserve democracy.

The memory of the bloodshed which followed, and in which 251 Turkish citizens were killed, is perfectly encapsulated in the July 15 Memory museum located on the Asian side of Istanbul. It’s not far from the Martyrs Bridge where the traitorous soldiers had parked tanks, military trucks and placed heavy machine guns.

On a recent Tuesday, dozens of people with kids in tow streamed inside the museum where a staircase is decorated with the shoes and slippers of the civilians killed that night. Each pair is marked by a number to identify a victim.

“I don’t have the words to express what I felt that night. God forbid if anything like that happens again,” says Fatma Sayin, 52, a retired social security worker, who was visiting the museum with her daughter.

“I was surprised when I saw what was happening in our country. There are good people but then there are the treacherous ones,” she says, referring to the coup plotters.

Visitors coming to the museum are greeted by 251 cypress trees, each one planted in honour of a victim of the failed coup, which was instigated by members of FETO (Fetullah Terror Organisation).

FETO’s leader Fetullah Gulen resides in the US state of Pennsylvania. Despite Türkiye’s repeated requests to US officials, he hasn’t been deported and his organisation continues to operate openly in different countries.

At the museum, which was designed by the Turkish architect Muharrem Hilmi Senalp, the first thing that catches your attention is a geodesic monument with a sombre fountain inside. The marbled structure is built in a way to let in sunlight from all sides.

Inside the monument, golden plaques carry the names of the civilians killed by soldiers and helicopters that rained bullets on them. There are the names of Mustafa Kocak, Necat Sayin and Niyazi Erguven among many others. Quranic verses which were played from minarets of the mosques on the night of the coup gently serenade out of a speaker.

The museum was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in December 2019. Last year, more than 15,000 visitors came on the anniversary of July 15.

When TRT World visited the museum, buses full of visitors had arrived. Some of the people had come from other countries.