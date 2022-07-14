It was Rishi Sunak, a Conservative Party parliamentarian from Richmond, Yorkshire, whose resignation as Chancellor of the Exchequer, or finance ministry, began the downfall of Boris Johnson as more resignations followed one after another.

Now, with the conclusion of the first round of the vote for Johnson’s successor, Sunak, 42, has come out on top and appears to be well on course to become one of the final two candidates vying for the prime ministerial seat at 10 Downing Street.

Sunak secured the support of 88 out of the 358 Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs), with junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt trailing behind with 67 votes and foreign minister Liz Truss coming third with 50.

The other leaders who made it to the second round, scheduled to take place later today, include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and chair of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat.

Nadhim Zahawi, who had taken over as finance minister from Sunak last week, and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt were eliminated from the contest as they failed to secure the minimum of 30 votes required to proceed further.

Sunak, if chosen as the party leader, would become the first UK PM of Indian origin.