Thursday, July 14, 2022

Strikes on Ukraine's Vinnytsia draw condemnation as toll rises

The fatalities in Russian missiles strikes on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine have risen to at least 23 people including three children, rescuers have said, updating the earlier toll of 20.

Charred remains of upturned cars surrounded by burnt debris were seen in images distributed by officials next to a business gutted by a fire with brown smoke billowing nearby in the midday attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled" by the attack and condemned strikes "against civilians or civilian infrastructure", while the EU slammed it as an "atrocity". Both called for accountability.

Zelenskyy urges 'special tribunal' to probe Russian assault

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a "special tribunal" to investigate Russia's assault, addressing a conference at The Hague focused on atrocities in Ukraine. He said such a tribunal could ensure the "fair and lawful punishment" for "all Russian criminals".

"Existing judicial institutions cannot bring all the guilty parties to justice. Therefore, a special tribunal is needed to address the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the gathering via video link.

Organised by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the European Commission and the Netherlands, the event at The Hague was aiming to ensure that crimes committed since the Russian invasion do not go unpunished. The ICC opened an investigation into "war crimes" in March, not long after Moscow's February 24 campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian official proposes commission to help track weapons

A senior Ukrainian official has proposed creating a special commission to help track weapons received from Kiev's foreign allies.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, made his proposal following signs of concern abroad that criminals might steal some of the weapons and smuggle them out of Ukraine for sale on the black market.

The Financial Times, quoting Western officials, reported this week that NATO and European Union states are pushing for better tracking of the weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Ukrainian military strikes with Western arms disrupt Russian supply lines: General

Ukraine is using Western-supplied long-range weapons and 155mm "smart" shells to hit Russian ammo dumps and supply lines, forcing Moscow to rethink how it supplies fuel and ammunition to the front line, a Ukrainian general has said.

Ukraine said earlier on Thursday its forces had struck two military checkpoints and a landing point in a town in Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, the latest attack Kiev says its forces have carried out deep in areas held by Russia in the last two weeks.

General Oleksiy Gromov told a news conference that Western-supplies of weapons were critical to Ukrainian strikes and singled out US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Kiev began receiving last month. HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal.

We are decreasing the enemy's potential, hitting his logistics supply, hitting his ammunition...The enemy is being forced to change its system for supplying ammunition and fuel - Ukrainian General Oleksiy Gromov

Brazil's Bolsonaro: I know how the Ukrainian conflict could be resolved

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he knows how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week.

"I'll tell him my opinion, what I think...I know how it could be resolved. But I won't tell anyone," Bolsonaro told reporters while on a visit to the northeastern state of Maranhao. "The solution to this case would be like how Argentina's war with the UK ended in 1982," he said.

Argentina and Britain fought a short conflict in 1982 over sovereignty of the Falkland Islands in the south Atlantic, known in Argentina as the Malvinas. It began in April 1982 when Argentine troops landed on the British-controlled islands, and Britain sent a naval task force to retake them. The poorly equipped Argentine troops stood little chance and surrendered two months later.

OSCE sounds 'alarm' on Ukraine 'filtration centres'

A report by the world's largest security body has expressed "grave concern" about alleged mistreatment of tens of thousands of Ukrainians at so-called filtration centres set up by Russia in Ukraine.

"There are reports indicating that people are subject to harsh interrogations and humiliating body searches in such centres," said the 115-page report, calling the setting up of such centres an "alarming" development.

It added those found to have collaborated with Kiev "often simply disappear" with some being allegedly transferred to Russian controlled territories, where they are detained or even murdered. The report is based on a mission of three experts under the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) covering the Ukraine conflict from April 1 to June 25.

Separatist leader says two killed in Ukrainian strike on bus station

Two people have been killed when Ukrainian forces shelled a bus station in the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a separatist leader has said.

In a post on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed, Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said that two civilians had been killed and three wounded when the bus station was struck by a howitzer.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko accused Russian forces on social media of striking the centre of Donetsk but pinning the blame on Ukraine.

Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia eyes Russia 'referendum' in autumn

Moscow-backed separatist authorities in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia say they plan to stage a referendum on joining Russia this year. The southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have been largely under Russia's control since the first weeks of Moscow's military intervention.

"We will organise a referendum this autumn," said Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Moscow-installed administration in the occupied part of the region of Zaporizhzhia. He insisted the plebiscite will be "transparent".

"We want to join Russia as the region of Zaporizhzhia," he told reporters during a briefing organised by the Russian defence ministry and attended by AFP news agency.

Russian strikes on Vinnytsia an open act of terrorism: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at Russia over missile strikes that have killed at least 20 people, on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. The Russian military has not confirmed the strike.