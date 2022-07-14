US police have confirmed a 10-year-old rape victim crossed Ohio state lines to terminate her pregnancy, local media reported, in a case drawing broad attention after the US Supreme Court overturned a federal right to abortion.

The girl's ordeal of travelling to neighbouring Indiana for the medical procedure was highlighted by President Joe Biden recently as he signed legislation aimed at helping women seeking abortions.

A trigger law banning all abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest, came into force in Ohio last month after the nation's high court ended decades of constitutional protection for the right to end a pregnancy.

The shocking case was questioned by conservative-leaning media outlets and Ohio's attorney general, who cast doubt on the story's veracity.

But Ohio police detective Jeffrey Huhn testified in court early on Wednesday that the unidentified girl underwent an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Disturbing testimony

According to the paper, Huhn was testifying at the arraignment of a man arrested on Tuesday by police who say he confessed to raping the child.

Huhn also told the court that DNA samples obtained from the Indiana clinic were being tested against the 27-year-old suspect, the Dispatch said.

Franklin County, Ohio court documents confirm that Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of rape of a person under 13.