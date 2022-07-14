US inflation has surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.

The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1 percent over the past year, the highest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs, government data showed on Wednesday.

Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans have been hit especially hard since a disproportionate share of their income goes toward essentials such as transportation, housing and food.

But with the cost of many goods and services rising faster than average incomes, a vast majority of Americans are feeling the pinch in their daily routines.

"Everything goes up, including cheaper items like store brands," said 72-year-old Marcia Freeman, who lives off of a pension and visited a food bank near Atlanta this week to try and gain control of her grocery costs.

Grocery prices have jumped 12 percent in the past year, the steepest climb since 1979.

Accelerating inflation is a vexing problem for the Federal Reserve, too.

The Fed is already engaged in the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades, which it hopes will cool inflation by tamping down borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses.

The US economy shrank in the first three months of the year, and many analysts believe the trend continued in the second quarter.

"The Fed's rate hikes are doing what they are supposed to do, which is kill off demand," said Megan Greene, global chief economist at the Kroll Institute.

"The trick is if they kill off too much and we get a recession."

