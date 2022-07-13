President Joe Biden has opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran's growing nuclear programme, saying he would be willing to use force "as a last resort."

The president's comments came in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast on Wednesday, hours after the country's political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport.

"The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons," Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, "If that was the last resort, yes."

US ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear programme, though Tel Aviv is believed to possess nearly 100 nuclear warheads.

The US and Israel are expected on Thursday to unveil a joint declaration cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action to halt Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran nuclear programme

Israeli leaders made clear as they marked Biden’s arrival that Iran's nuclear programme was the top item on their agenda.

"We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear programme," said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, as he greeted the Democratic president at the airport ceremony in Tel Aviv.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60 percent purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.