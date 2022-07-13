Two candidates have been knocked out of the race to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday failed to reach the threshold of 30 votes by Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the contest.

Rishi Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.

The 358 Tory lawmakers had crammed into a humid corridor at Parliament to line up and cast their ballots in a grand room hung with oil paintings. Security staff made them hand over their phones to ensure secrecy.

Eight candidates had secured the required backing of 20 of their colleagues to make the first ballot.

Further rounds of voting will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week, until just two candidates remain.

The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is scheduled to be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

