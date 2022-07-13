The PKK terror group continues its fundraising activities in Europe, the bloc’s law enforcement agency Europol has said.

According to Europol’s annual European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2022 released on Wednesday, PKK organisations in the EU are coordinated by the Belgium-based European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

The report noted that the PKK terror group continued its propaganda, protest, recruitment and fundraising activities throughout Europe despite Covid-19, and that money was collected from European countries through membership fees, sales of publications, special events and campaigns.

PKK terrorists were also involved in "organised crime activities such as money laundering, racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking," said the report.