A labour court in Germany's Bonn has ruled against Deutsche Welle (DW) on the dismissal of Palestinian journalist Maram Salim.

The Bonn Labour Court on July 6 ruled that her termination of employment at Deutsche Welle was invalid, unlawful, and that her Facebook posts were not anti-Semitic.

On Facebook, Salim said she has been an advocate of women's rights, human rights, and that Deutsche Welle's accusations trembled her.

She called on German broadcaster to publicly apologise and retract its accusations.

Deutsche Welle has the right to appeal the decision within a month but it has to pay court costs of $36,133 (€36,000).

In early February, Deutsche Welle announced that it fired five journalists from its Arabic service after a two-month investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism.

READ MORE:Sacked Palestine journalist decries bias in Germany's Deutsche Welle