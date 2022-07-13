A month after he snubbed Joe Biden's Americas summit, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has met with his US counterpart at the White House, with Mexico agreeing to invest $1.5B in "smart" border technology.

Biden underscored on Tuesday the need to address "migration as a shared hemispheric challenge" in remarks ahead of the meeting, describing long-time ally and neighbour Mexico as an "equal partner."

He said his administration was expanding legal pathways for work in the United States from Mexico and Central America, citing "a record" of 300,000 temporary work visas issued for Mexican workers last year.

He thanked Lopez Obrador for "stepping up" and issuing visas for Central American migrants in Mexico.

The Mexican president called for a "bold programme" to tackle migration issues, calling on the United States — facing a labour shortage — to allow more skilled Mexican and Central American laborers into the country "to support" the workforce.

"It is indispensable for us to regularise and give certainty to migrants who for years have lived and worked in a very honest manner and are also contributing to the development of this great nation," he said.

The two leaders said in a joint statement after their meeting that Mexico had also committed to investing $1.5 billion in border infrastructure between 2022 and 2024.

'Count on us always'