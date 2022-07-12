The leader of Daesh in Syria, who was one of the top five leaders of the terror group, has been killed in a US air strike.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Central Command said Maher al Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties," the statement added.

It said al Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria.